Goat named Billy ‘in custody’ for property damage, peeing on sheriff’s deputy

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a...
The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a garage door and an electrical cord.(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TONOPAH, Ariz. (AZFamily/ Gray News) — Deputies in Arizona had their animal-wrangling skills tested when they were called with reports of a goat, who was terrorizing people at their home.

The goat, named Billy, was being a little rowdy, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the goat had damaged a garage door and an electrical cord and even chased someone around a car.

The deputies were able to get Billy under control, until he peed on one of them. The next day, the goat was turned over to Maricopa County livestock control.

The sheriff’s office said Billy is facing charges that include trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Or at least he would be if he weren’t a goat.

AZFamily was also told Billy is having trouble retaining an attorney. He’s just always butting heads.

