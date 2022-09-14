Fall-like mornings continue, but summer is not yet over

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re going to enjoy a few more comfortable mornings, but expect to see building heat and humidity through the weekend and into much of next week.

For the rest of today we’ll enjoy plenty of sun and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will stay mostly clear this evening into tonight with just a few passing clouds expected. Temperatures will fall into the 70s by sunset and eventually settle into the upper 50s to low 60s by sunrise Thursday.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with temperatures heating into the upper 80s to around 90. The humidity will stay low so it won’t feel that uncomfortable.

Friday promises more of the same with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s which is near average for this time of year.

The weekend is trending hot and mostly dry with only a very slim shower chance on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low 90s both days and by Sunday expect to start feeling the humidity again.

Much of next week brings another blast of summer weather. Little if any rain is expected with mostly sunny days and generally clear nights expected. Temperatures will be hotter than average for this time of year in the mid 90s with overnight lows mainly in the low 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 7 formed today out in the middle of the Atlantic. It is forecast to see moderate strengthening into Tropical Storm Fiona and track toward the islands that make up the northern Caribbean, including Puerto Rico. At this time it’s not forecast to become a hurricane due to expected land interactions and it may weaken to a tropical depression again around the island of Hispanola. It’s not clear if it will hold together enough to pose a threat to the mainland U.S. we’ll be watching and keeping you First Alert about that possibility.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

