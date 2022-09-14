Ask the Doctor
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed the pair reportedly bought drugs and smoked them in the presence of the child.

Bailey and Whitten were arrested on Sept. 14. They were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to juveniles, possession of schedule II and aggravated battery.

