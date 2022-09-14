Ask the Doctor
Comfortable and warm the rest of the week

But we have heat on the way...
By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday!! As was the case when you last saw me, there is not much happening in the weather in the ArkLaTex over the next few days. High pressure is in place and it has a sharpshooter on us, we can’t get out of it, for now. Highs in the upper-80s are expected today after a morning of cooler temps. The humidity is still being held under control. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s and some may see the upper-50s, clear skies all day and all night.

Pretty much the same stuff through the rest of the work week. This weekend, though, things being to change. The sunny skies will continue but the humidity begins to tick up along with the measured temperature. The climate prediction center has the greater east half of the United States categorized as likely to see warmer than average temperatures and our forecast shows the same thing. Summer isn’t over in the ArkLaTex!

