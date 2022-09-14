Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious package.(WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A police bomb squad rushed to the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a suspicious package, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person.

Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university’s Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries.

Police responded shortly before 8 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.

Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman fatally shot in neck in Cedar Grove ID’d by coroner’s office; suspect info released
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Texas officials said 33-year-old Canton Echols sent messages to the mother of a 31-year-old man...
Sheriff: Murder suspect sent texts from victim’s phone to his mother to throw off investigators
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace