City of Shreveport investing $5.3M in area organizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Big developments are set to happen in Shreveport, after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be investing $5.3 million in several area organizations.

Three organizations will receive $1.5 million and one will receive $800,000. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is on that list to get funding.

CEO of the YMCA Gary Nash said the investment will help reduce crime once construction of their new Youth Baseball and Softball Complex is complete. The complex has been nearly untouched for 30 years.

“We’re trying to get more activity from all over the city for kids to come and participate here and get involved in sports and get involved team sports mentored by coaches and parents to help reduce those opportunities for mischief in our city,” said Nash.

Perkins also addressed the complex.

“The number one concern we heard had to deal with public safety, but closely following that and providing input to us was people saying we need more things for our youth to do here in Shreveport,” he said.

The city is also investing in a Ronald McDonald House. While Willis-Knighton provided the property, families from all hospitals are welcome to use their services.

“We provide a home away from home for their families with a critically ill child. When families have to come to Shreveport for necessary healthcare for their child, many can’t afford a hotel. In fact, we’ve had families that have told us they’ve slept in their cars in the hospital parking lot,” said Janell Mason, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas.

The city says the money for these investments came from the American Rescue Plan.

