1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was rushed to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

Two officers fired their weapons during the incident the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the 600 block of Ashley River Road, Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said. No other details were released other than to say that neither officer was injured and that Louisiana State Police is taking over the investigation.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show police were summoned at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to a call about a prowler or suspicious person on Rochel Drive between Mazant Lane and Milbank Drive. They have since dispatched at least 14 units to the scene. Officers can be seen on foot on the sidewalks along Ashley River Drive.

At 2:14 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department medics responded to a medical emergency on Ashley River Road between Rochel Drive and Ormond Drive, according to dispatch records. Up to four Fire Department units were on the scene. That number has since fallen to one.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person was rushed to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting Sept. 14, 2022, in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks neighborhood. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

