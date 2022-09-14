Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Caddo Parish man convicted of violating protective order also convicted on drug charges

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Caddo Parish who violated a protective order while possessing illegal drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court on Sept. 13.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Jimmy Kuykendall, 59, was convicted by the four-woman, two-man jury in Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning their verdict. Kuykendall was found guilty as charged of violation of a protective order (third offense) and possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine).

The DA’s office says Kuykendall was arrested on Jan. 23 while parked in a vehicle outside a home in the 8500 block of Highway 79 in Greenwood. This is the home of a woman with a standing protective order against him. The victim said she had seen Kuykendall parked in her driveway and that she’d gotten a voicemail from him that same day. Officers who responded found a glass pipe and a baggie of suspected meth in one of Kuykendall’s front pants pockets. Officers also found a cigarette package with suspected meth inside in Kuykendall’s vehicle.

The DA’s office goes on to say Kuykendall was previously arrested for violating a protective order on July 23, 2021 and was convicted in that case on Sept. 29, 2021. He was arrested again for violating a protective order on Oct. 19, 2021, and was convicted on Dec. 13, 2021.

Kuykendall now faces up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 for the violation of a protective order conviction. On the drug conviction, Kuykendall faces one to five years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Kuykendall is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

In total there are nearly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million and over...
Several northwest La. students named as Nat’l Merit semifinalists
Michael Rachal, DOB: 5/27/2002
Woman fatally shot in neck in Cedar Grove ID’d by coroner’s office; suspect info released
Gregory Washington, 54
NPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase through several neighborhoods
Roderick Broadway, DOB: 11/14/2001
Man could face up 40 years in prison if convicted following rape arrest