Caddo Parish man convicted of violating protective order also convicted on drug charges

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Caddo Parish who violated a protective order while possessing illegal drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court on Sept. 13.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Jimmy Kuykendall, 59, was convicted by the four-woman, two-man jury in Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning their verdict. Kuykendall was found guilty as charged of violation of a protective order (third offense) and possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine).

The DA’s office says Kuykendall was arrested on Jan. 23 while parked in a vehicle outside a home in the 8500 block of Highway 79 in Greenwood. This is the home of a woman with a standing protective order against him. The victim said she had seen Kuykendall parked in her driveway and that she’d gotten a voicemail from him that same day. Officers who responded found a glass pipe and a baggie of suspected meth in one of Kuykendall’s front pants pockets. Officers also found a cigarette package with suspected meth inside in Kuykendall’s vehicle.

The DA’s office goes on to say Kuykendall was previously arrested for violating a protective order on July 23, 2021 and was convicted in that case on Sept. 29, 2021. He was arrested again for violating a protective order on Oct. 19, 2021, and was convicted on Dec. 13, 2021.

Kuykendall now faces up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 for the violation of a protective order conviction. On the drug conviction, Kuykendall faces one to five years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Kuykendall is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 21.

