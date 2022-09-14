3 Loyola College Prep students named Nat’l Merit semifinalists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three hard-working Loyola College Prep students have earned their spots as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Maeve Chmielewski, Cooper DeFatta, and Austen Simpson are now in the running to compete for nearly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million.

“This is an impressive achievement for Maeve, Cooper, and Austen, one that has the potential to finance what we know will be distinguished college careers,” said LCP Principal John LeBlanc.

Over 16,000 will participate. To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists must advance to the finalists level, which 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain.

Half of the finalists will with scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar Title.

High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

“We congratulate these three students, as well as the parents, teachers and counselors who help prepare Loyola students for success,” LeBlanc added.

