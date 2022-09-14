Ask the Doctor
3 Loyola College Prep students named Nat’l Merit semifinalists

“We congratulate these three students, as well as the parents, teachers and counselors who help prepare Loyola students for success.”
From Left: Cooper DeFatta, Maeve Chmielewski and and Austen Simpson.
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three hard-working Loyola College Prep students have earned their spots as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Maeve Chmielewski, Cooper DeFatta, and Austen Simpson are now in the running to compete for nearly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million.

“This is an impressive achievement for Maeve, Cooper, and Austen, one that has the potential to finance what we know will be distinguished college careers,” said LCP Principal John LeBlanc.

Over 16,000 will participate. To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists must advance to the finalists level, which 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain.

Half of the finalists will with scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar Title.

“We congratulate these three students, as well as the parents, teachers and counselors who help prepare Loyola students for success,” LeBlanc added.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

