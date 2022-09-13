Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody.

Blake Edward Reddock, 31, was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. The manner in which Reddock was found indicated to the Harrison County deputies who responded that Reddock was the victim of a homicide, as he had been stabbed multiple times. An investigation was immediately initiated.

The vehicle was found burned up on Oscar Reagan Road. Fletcher said the suspect has residences on both this road as well as Herschel McCoy Road.

On Monday evening, Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said during a press conference that the suspect is Canton James Echols, 33, of Harleton, and that he has been taken into custody in the Harrison County Jail. He has been charged with first degree murder.

Sheriff Fletcher said that one aspect of the investigation was that Reddock’s mother received a text from her son’s phone Saturday saying he had picked up a hitchhiker and had given him some gas money, and that he would see her after he dropped off the hitchhiker. She said that she sent him some replies, several that were “seen,” and then they stopped being delivered, as if his phone had been turned off.

The sheriff says that they believe that the suspect, Echols, not a hitchhiker, had sent that message to throw law enforcement off his scent as they investigated.

Echols was seen on video at a pawn shop on Saturday afternoon with Reddock, as well as on other surveillance videos around the area. Investigators are still looking for footage as they work to create a timeline of the murder of Blake Reddock. They ask that anyone who may have surveillance video or other information call the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000.

