Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
1 person killed, 1 injured
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
Jamison was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to 50 years for the attempted murder charge and 10 years for the assault. He was given life for the murder, but due to him being under 18 at the time of the killing, he may be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.
The sentences will be served consecutively, the DA’s office says.
The incident took place on July 19, 2020, at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport.
