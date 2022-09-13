SporTran names new chief of staff

Thomas is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A passion for public service led him to a career in transit with Baton Rouge’s Capital Area Transit System, where he began as a bus operator. During his tenure, he rose through the ranks to serve in several positions across the operations management spectrum, including road supervision, drug and alcohol program management, Paratransit/On-Demand management, customer service, community relations, and safety. Most recently, he served as Executive Manager, becoming a catalyst for change by shaping the employee experience through staff feedback and training.