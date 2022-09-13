Ask the Doctor
SporTran names new chief of staff

Jimmy D. Thomas
Jimmy D. Thomas
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff.

In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release

