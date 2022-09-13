Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots.

Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School.

A spokeswoman for the sorority chapter explained why they wanted to do their part to help the public be better aware of who and what is on the ballot come November.

“This is such an important election, and we certainly want everyone to have an opportunity to hear the 10 candidates,” Gisele Proby-Bryant said. “It is such a full race. Hopefully, they will be educated and can make a determination as to who would best represent the city of Shreveport and progressively move us forward.”

Early voting for the November elections starts Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.