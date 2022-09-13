Resolution honoring teen lost to gun violence to be presented to Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Devin Myers is being recognized for their work to end violence.

Myers is the 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball player who was gunned down on a street near his home earlier in 2022. Tuesday morning (Sept. 13), Myers’ mother joined KSLA’s Domonique Benn and Biskie Duncan to talk about her nonprofit and how her work is being recognized by council members.

”Just trying to keep his dream going. Every community project or program, I am pursuing in honor of Devin, helping in any way possible. It is not a certain area, whatever the kids need, that is what Friends of Devin is all about. Whatever they need, they know Mama Tasha is here,” said Tasha Myers, Devin’s mother.

Myers’ mother will present a resolution honoring her son to the Shreveport City Council Tuesday afternoon.

“Councilman Bowman and I actually got together and we thought about celebrating Ms. Myers. We believe in opportunities. Opportunities is the only way we can combat crime. So the more opportunities are young folks have to better themselves, the more we can see the crime decrease as it is now,” said Dr. Alan Jackson, a Shreveport city councilman.

Friends of Devin will hold a fundraiser at the Burger King on Pines Road Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

