Police search for teen last seen more than a week ago

According to police, Desaray Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who hasn’t been seen by her family for more than a week.

According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her destination.

Police believe she ran away and may have been trying to get to a location on Avalon Drive, which is about 20 minutes away from her home.

Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The community guidelines posted on Uber’s website state riders must be at least 18 years old to ride alone.

“Account holders can’t request a ride or delivery for someone under the age of 18 who will not be accompanied by either the account holder or another adult during the ride,” the policy states.

