Police identify victims of fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victims of a fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash as Christopher Fisher, 48, and his son, Christopher Fisher III, 3.

Investigators said a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They added the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.

Two people were killed and another person was injured, according to EMS.

Police said the three victims were in a Chevrolet Silverado headed south on the interstate. When the truck tried to change lanes, it crashed into another unknown vehicle, according to officials. Investigators added the truck then hit a concrete guardrail and caught fire.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

DOTD announced the highway had to close just before 6 a.m. The interstate reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

