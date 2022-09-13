NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-car crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice.

LSP responded to the crash on Sept. 12, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m. The crash happened on Louisiana Hwy. 151 at Weems Road.

Justice was a passenger in a 2005 Buick, driven by 58-year-old Michael Robbins of West Monroe, LSP said in a press release. Robbins was driving south on the highway while a 1998 Ford F-150 was traveling north.

For unknown reasons, the Buick entered the northbound lane and hit the Ford head-on.

LSP said all people involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts.

Justice was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. Robbins was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and the driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

LSP said impairment is not suspected as a factor, but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers said they would like to remind the public that distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in Louisiana.

“It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert,” LSP said.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.