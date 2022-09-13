Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet

A family in South Carolina says a good Samaritan returned a lost wallet. (Source: WMBF)
By Ashley Boles and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man says he wanted to set an example for his daughter by returning a lost wallet to its rightful owner.

WMBF reports it was a typical afternoon for Forestbrook resident Terence Sessions and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy, before the father spotted a wallet in the middle of the road after getting gas on Sept. 11.

“I turned around, ran into the road and picked it up,” Sessions said.

Instead of leaving it or turning it in at the store, Sessions said he looked at the driver’s license address and took his daughter for a short car ride.

When the father and daughter duo got to the address, they went up to the door, and a Ring doorbell captured Sessions arriving at the home.

Sessions said he wanted to make sure the wallet was back with its owner, while showing his daughter how easy it was to do the right thing.

“It was kind of like a life lesson,” Sessions said. “Since her mom passed away, I’ve just been trying to teach her little simple things to do when she gets older so she can stick with it when she’s not around me.”

The wallet’s owner, a nurse, shared what happened in a social media post that has received a lot of attention. She said she was asleep when Sessions rang the doorbell and thanked him for his kindness.

Sessions said he was surprised by how many people have since contacted him, commending him for his actions.

“You know, no matter what color you are, no matter what, just do the right thing,” Sessions said. “One person is looking down from above, so it’s always good to teach my daughter to do the right thing.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman fatally shot in neck in Cedar Grove ID’d by coroner’s office; suspect info released
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Dewayne Watkins, DOB: 9/28/1984
Final arguments expected to be heard Wed. in Dewayne Watkins double murder trial
According to police, Desaray Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″...
Tennessee teen feared missing after Uber ride may have run away, police say
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera