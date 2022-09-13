Hint of fall continues, but more summer heat lies ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The cool mornings have been nice and will continue the rest of the week. Don’t be fooled though...we still have more summer heat to contend with before fall conditions settle in for good. The pattern remains a quiet one with sunshine and dry weather expected to continue for a while longer.

We’ll see sunny skies and warm conditions the rest of today. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s in most areas.

Clear skies and a quick cool down are expected this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 70s by sunset and will continue to drop through the 60s overnight and into the 50s again by morning.

More sunny and dry conditions are on the way Wednesday. Our dry atmosphere will heat quickly again with afternoon temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s.

Mornings will remain comfortable in the low to mid 60s as we wrap up the week. Sunshine will help heat us back to around 90 by Thursday and Friday afternoons.

No significant change in the weather is expected for the weekend. We will start to bring a little humidity back starting Sunday, but the forecast is looking dry for your plans. Morning temperatures will warm to near 70 with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Skies will remain mainly sunny.

Next week is looking hot and a little humid at times. We might sneak in a shower or 2, but overall rain chances will remain lows. Look for afternoon highs in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics there are a couple of areas of unsettled weather in the Atlantic that have caught our attention. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles have changed little in organization since this morning. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is possible over the next few days. A tropical depression could form while the system moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave passing near the Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa have diminished and become more limited today. Environmental conditions are forecast to remain only marginally favorable during the next several days, and the chance for development appears to be decreasing. The system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.