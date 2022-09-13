Gas prices continue to drop in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Travelers can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief now that the cost of gas is continuing to drop as we get out of the summer driving season and into fall.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.71, which is down seven cents over the past week and is the lowest prices have been since the beginning of March. Drivers KSLA talked to on Tuesday, Sept. 13 say the drop in prices is a welcome relief to their pocketbooks.

“I have to use premium here and premium was costing me too much money, so I like the prices. I love it,” said Faye Coutee.

One reason for the drop in prices is the lower cost of oil right now; gas prices usually follow suit. Demand also typically falls after Labor Day.

