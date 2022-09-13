Ask the Doctor
Final arguments expected to be heard Wed. in Dewayne Watkins double murder trial

Dewayne Watkins, DOB: 9/28/1984
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The state has rested its case against Dewayne Watkins, 37.

He faces two first-degree murder charges for the killing of 43-year-old Kelly Jose and 33-year-old Heather Jose back in 2018. Their bodies were found in a burned out vehicle.

Multiple members of the victims’ families were in court Tuesday, Sept. 13, many of them having traveled from California. During Tuesday’s court proceedings, evidence, including clothing from the crime scene, videos of officers’ response, and communication between law enforcement, was introduced to jurors.

Two witnesses were questioned as well. Both sides combed over the details of the case for hours.

Final arguments are expected to be heard Wednesday.

