Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns

“Literacy is the foundation of all learning,” Keith Burton, Caddo Schools chief academic...
“Literacy is the foundation of all learning,” Keith Burton, Caddo Schools chief academic officer, said. “If you don’t start a child off well with those literacy foundations, then no matter how they progress, they’re going to struggle.”
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of K-3rd graders are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state education department’s most recent data.

The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below their reading performance level in 2020.

“Literacy is the foundation of all learning,” Keith Burton, Caddo Schools chief academic officer, said. “If you don’t start a child off well with those literacy foundations, then no matter how they progress, they’re going to struggle.”

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted learning for most students over the past few years. Burton said those disruptions especially affect students’ learning development.

“We always think about literacy more around those primary grades — but we have students going into those upper grades that are struggling,” he said.

Fall 2020 results revealed that 40.4% of kindergarten students, 42.3% of first graders, 48.4% of second graders, and 49.5% of third graders scored “on or above benchmark” for the measured skills.

“Although findings show an increase of 4.1% in literacy proficiency rates from Fall 2020 to Fall 2021, in sum, literacy screener results identify many children as “at risk” for reading problems and there is still much work to be done,” reads the Fall 2021 reading report. “These findings have led to a new set of actions focused on improving literacy in the early years. To bolster this effort, Louisiana re-established the Early Literacy Commission through Louisiana Senate Resolution 133 and Louisiana House Resolution 119.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman fatally shot in neck in Cedar Grove ID’d by coroner’s office; suspect info released
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

Latest News

Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery & conspiracy scheme
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
millie
Millie Elliott - Walk to End Alz '22 to be held in October
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says