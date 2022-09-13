Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US

The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.
The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (Gray News) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine smugglers tried to bring into the country.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

Authorities said officers found 266.75 pounds of meth concealed in a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.

The case remains under investigation.

According to Field Operations Director Randy Howe, the agency has seized 2,270 pounds of meth and 72 pounds of cocaine in the past week.

He said the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is over $35 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman fatally shot in neck in Cedar Grove ID’d by coroner’s office; suspect info released
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

Latest News

FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix...
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen’s coffin leaves her beloved Scotland for London
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA bans Suns owner Sarver 1 year, fine him $10M after probe