BPCC sees 12% enrollment increase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Parish Community College has seen a sizable increase in the number of students enrolled in its classes, school officials say.

The headcount now stands at more than 6,300, which represents a 12% increase over last year.

Officials with the Bossier City-based school are crediting the increase to new campuses now open in Natchitoches and Many as well as more classes being offered at night and on the weekends.

BPCC’s news comes after we reported a couple of weeks ago that Southern Arkansas University had a record enrollment this semester.

