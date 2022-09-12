U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights.

Eight people were also arrested.

The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022, and resulted in the rescue of a 13-year-old in Denham Springs.

“I am very proud of the results of Operation Summer Knights and the profound impact it has had on protecting one of the most vulnerable groups in our community,” said Enix Smith, U.S. Marshal for the eastern district of Louisiana. “This work could not be accomplished without the support of our federal, state, and local partners agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children.

Authorities said the 13-year-old ran away on July 10, 2022, and was rescued by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office two days later in Denham Springs. The teen was believed to have been in contact with an 18-year-old male whom she met on social media.

A 17-year-old male was also among the young people rescued during the investigation. Authorities said he was kidnapped from a home in Jefferson Parish and held for ransom.

The New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies were also involved in Operation Summer Knights.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.