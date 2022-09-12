Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker. Oklahoma authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, that Parker, arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim's womb, waived extradition.(Idabel Jail via AP)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston is the site of a trial involving two states; it’s a gruesome case that leaders there say has never happened before in the area.

In October of 2020, Taylor Parker was arrested in Idabel, Okla. and later transferred to Bowie County, Texas in connection with the death of Reagan Hancock, and the forcible removal of Hancock’s unborn child. Parker showed up at a hospital in McCurtain County with the dead child. The crime happened at a home in New Boston, Texas.

On Monday, Sept. 12, dressed in black, Parker entered a packed courtroom to face a Bowie County jury on the charges.

The day started with Parker’s team pleading not guilty. In opening statements, attorneys with the prosecution said Parker committed the crimes not because she wanted a baby, but because she did not want to lose her boyfriend. Witnesses said Parker was not able to carry a child after having a hysterectomy. According to witnesses, Parker offered them $100,000 to be a surrogate mother. The prosecution said Parker ordered from the internet a suit which made her look pregnant, faking pregnancy for nearly 10 months, all the while hunting for a victim.

Defense attorneys said this is a complicated case, both factually and emotionally, and asked the jury to be fair. Also Monday, attorneys said Hancock was stabbed and cut around 100 times, with a scalpel being used to remove the unborn child.

Officials say it could take a couple of weeks to try this case in the 202nd District Court with Judge John Tidwell presiding.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman fatally shot in neck in Cedar Grove ID’d by coroner’s office; suspect info released
A man's body was found on the side of a roadway in Harrison County, Texas.
Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns

Latest News

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Saints "Fail Cake"
New Orleans supermarket selling ‘Fail Cakes’ to commemorate Falcons’ blown 16-point lead
Ellerbe Road is shut down between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane due to a three-vehicle...
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road
During the week of Sept. 12, 2022, students in Bossier Parish are receiving instruction on...
Students in Bossier Parish observing new Celebrate Freedom Week