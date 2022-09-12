Students in Bossier Parish observing new Celebrate Freedom Week

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In Bossier Parish, students are learning about what freedom means.

Back on Aug. 1, Louisiana House Bill 88 passed and was enacted as law. The new law requires schools to observe Celebrate Freedom Week each year in September. During this week, students will learn about the Constitution, hear from 2nd Circuit Judge Jeff Cox, and learn about everyday obstacles people face. Jane Smith, the president of Republican Women of Bossier, spoke to students at Apollo Elementary Monday morning (Sept. 12) about the preamble.

“It’s extremely important. It’s Constitution Week, and so what better time than to distribute the pocket Constitution that our young people have as their very own and begin to understand why our freedom is so important and why the Constitution brings those freedoms about. So fifth graders are getting these across Bossier Parish this week and we’re just excited to be able to be a part of that education of ‘We the People,’ because ‘We the People’ is the reason why this has been greatest experience of American history,” Smith said.

FREEDOM WEEK EVENTS AT BOSSIER SCHOOLS

Tuesday, Sept. 13

“Sim Soc”

Airline Baptist Church, 4007 Airline Dr.

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This year’s Bossier Youth Leadership class will get a real eye-opener when they participate in “Sim Soc,” which stands for simulated society. Presented by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, BYL students will be assigned different roles in society and varying income levels, then be faced with paying bills, transportation issues, and more. Though it is a simulated exercise, it will give these high school juniors a very real look at how many people live and the day-to-day obstacles they face.

Thursday, Sept. 15

BPSB meeting

Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr.

6 p.m.

The Bossier Parish School Board will meet at 6 p.m. for its regular session.

Friday, Sept. 16

Constitution Day/Freedom Week

Elm Grove Middle School Boys Gym, 4301 Panther Dr.

12 to 1 p.m.

