Quiet, but warm, week ahead

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sunshine and dry weather will dominate the forecast this week. The humidity will remain comfortable as well. We’ll enjoy pleasant mornings and warm to hot afternoons through the weekend.

For the rest of today look for mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll see clear skies heading into tonight with the coolest weather for many of us in almost 4 months! Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s by morning giving us just a little hint of fall.

More sunshine and dry weather are on the way Tuesday. We’ll heat up through the day back into the mid to upper 80s by afternoon.

More of the same is on the way the rest of the week. Temperatures will creep up a little more day by day getting into the low 90s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will climb back through the 60s, but should remain comfortable.

As we head through the upcoming weekend look for a little humidity to return by Sunday, but the forecast remains a dry one. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected in the low 90s.

We’ll be a little hot and humid heading into next week with highs in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s and little to no chance for rain.

The tropics remain quiet. There are a couple of tropical waves far out into the Atlantic that could develop in the next few days, but the chances for that remain low at this time.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

