Port of Caddo-Bossier to hold upcoming job fair
Company representatives will be on-hand for on-site interviews.
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a job?
The Port of Caddo-Bossier will hold a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard.
For more information, visit portcb.com/job-fair
