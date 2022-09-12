Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood

“... We’re trying to show high schoolers that we need to help our community ...”
Members of Youth United pick up litter Sept. 10, 2022, in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.
Members of Youth United pick up litter Sept. 10, 2022, in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)

The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd.

“Shreveport is not looking too good right now. Nobody’s really doing much about it, so we’re trying to show our youth that we can take our steps, even though we’re really young, to make our community a better place,” co-CEO Bhavya Sarea said.

But Saturday’s event is not a one-time thing. They said they want to inspire people their age to get involved.

“It’s so important because we want to show the youth that the youth can do it, too,” Ivory Wills said. “We’re a youth-led organization, and we’re trying to show high schoolers that we need to help our community and just make Shreveport a better place.”

They are also working on an ACT tutoring program.

For people who may be interested in joining or supporting the organization, you can visit @YouthUnitedLA on Instagram or send them an email at youthunitedlouisiana@gmail.com.

(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
ShaToria Jones, 22
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake
Ramblin' on the Red, a benefit for Every Warrior, will be held Sept. 24 at Hurricane Alley in...
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
They not only grow their own grapes and produce their own wines, but they also offer fishing,...
Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting
A man's body was found on the side of a roadway in Harrison County, Texas.
HCSO: Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County