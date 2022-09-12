Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd.

“Shreveport is not looking too good right now. Nobody’s really doing much about it, so we’re trying to show our youth that we can take our steps, even though we’re really young, to make our community a better place,” co-CEO Bhavya Sarea said.

But Saturday’s event is not a one-time thing. They said they want to inspire people their age to get involved.

“It’s so important because we want to show the youth that the youth can do it, too,” Ivory Wills said. “We’re a youth-led organization, and we’re trying to show high schoolers that we need to help our community and just make Shreveport a better place.”

They are also working on an ACT tutoring program.

For people who may be interested in joining or supporting the organization, you can visit @YouthUnitedLA on Instagram or send them an email at youthunitedlouisiana@gmail.com.

