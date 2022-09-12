Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off

A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off.

Gene Ponder’s collection features over 120 cars, motorcycles, and boats. The collection is set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s.

Jamey Boyum takes a look at the collection. You can also find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
A man's body was found on the side of a roadway in Harrison County, Texas.
Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
Bossier Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on suspect who allegedly stole and...
Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting public’s help finding check theft suspect

Latest News

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
14K gold belt buckle with Jimmy Dean’s initials incrusted with diamonds
Jewelry collection worth $1 million to be displayed at Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival
Queen of Clean: Red Wine Spills
Queen of Clean: Red Wine Spills
This week, people may start to notice the construction going on, but the work began in August...
SWEPCO begins removal of historic Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
Arsenal
Drone footage of Arsenal Hill Chimneys prior to removal