THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager.

Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Dilly, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilly was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.

As part of the plea deal, the state amended the former trooper’s charges to obstruction of justice. Domingue was sentenced to six months in parish prison with credit for time served plus unsupervised probation for six months.

Domingue shot Dilly in the back as he was running away. Prosecutors say she never tried to render aid and it took about eight minutes for another officer to arrive.

According to prosecutors, the former trooper made several inaccurate statements related to the case. Those attorneys say she did not have a dash cam at the time of the incident and the body camera she was wearing was not working. Prosecutors argue that had surveillance video from a nearby store not been working, her false statements would have severely affected the case.

