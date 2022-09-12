Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

Trooper Kasha Domingue
Trooper Kasha Domingue(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager.

Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Dilly, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilly was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.

As part of the plea deal, the state amended the former trooper’s charges to obstruction of justice. Domingue was sentenced to six months in parish prison with credit for time served plus unsupervised probation for six months.

Domingue shot Dilly in the back as he was running away. Prosecutors say she never tried to render aid and it took about eight minutes for another officer to arrive.

According to prosecutors, the former trooper made several inaccurate statements related to the case. Those attorneys say she did not have a dash cam at the time of the incident and the body camera she was wearing was not working. Prosecutors argue that had surveillance video from a nearby store not been working, her false statements would have severely affected the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
A man's body was found on the side of a roadway in Harrison County, Texas.
Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
Bossier Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on suspect who allegedly stole and...
Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting public’s help finding check theft suspect

Latest News

The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
The Saints block a FG to secure victory over the Falcons. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints open as underdogs against the Buccaneers
SPD responds to shooting in 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Woman fatally shot in neck in Cedar Grove ID’d by coroner’s office; suspect info released
Dillon Vakoff, 27, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in...
Former BAFB airman killed responding to domestic dispute in Colorado