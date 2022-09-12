Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30.

Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included 52 felonies and 216 misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office said one of the most notable arrests was of 41-year-old Cameron Burke, a computer technician for Oak Ridge High School in Orange County. Detectives said Burke was out on bond for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student that began in 2020.

Other notable arrests included a deputy chief of a Georgia police department, a high school math teacher, a bellhop employed by Disney and a freelance photographer often contracted by Disney.

The oldest of the arrests is 64, while the youngest is 19 years old, according to officials.

Out of the 160 arrests, 15 people were from states other than Florida, and one was from Puerto Rico.

Of the people who were arrested, police say 26 of them said they were married.

Detectives also said they seized cocaine, heroin, meth, MDMA and marijuana from those they arrested as well.

Multiple agencies participated in the operation, including several police departments, social service organizations, and members of the state’s Department of Children and Families.

The sheriff’s office said they identified two trafficking victims and another five victims. All prostitutes taken into custody were offered services by the social services organizations at the operation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.