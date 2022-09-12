Former BAFB airman killed responding to domestic dispute in Colorado

ARVADA, Colo. (KSLA) - A former Barksdale Air Force Base airman was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute in Colorado.

Dillon Vakoff, 27, was responding to a domestic call in Arvada, Colo. on Sunday, Sept. 11 when he was shot and killed.

Trey McGuire, founder and director of Every Warrior, a nonprofit organization serving military members, says he knew Vakoff well. He says Vakoff served in the Air Force for six years, and that he often spoke of wanting to become a police officer.

“I still can’t wrap my brain around this. Laying here scrolling through countless posts talking about the impact Dillon Vakoff made on so many lives both rips my heart out and stirs my soul all at the same time,” McGuire said in a Facebook post made Sunday night.

“He inspired me just by being in his presence. Pray for his family and the many many friends realizing that this tragedy has happened. Then get out there and love those around you like never before,” McGuire said in another post.

