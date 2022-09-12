Ask the Doctor
Documents detailing alleged harassment between mayoral candidate & victim released

Melvin G. Slack Jr.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman filed a protection order in Caddo Parish against one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates, Melvin Slack Jr. Now, documents showing more details have been released.

The restraining order was granted by a judge on Aug. 22.

Despite Slack’s original position denying contacting the victim, who serves on his campaign team, repeatedly, an exhibit including nearly 70 pages of evidence proves otherwise. Caddo Parish court documents reveal Slack made more than 50 calls to the victim in one day, and that he sent countless text messages and pictures to the woman, who was granted the restraining order. Those documents show multiple requests from the woman asking Slack to stop contacting her, and to pay her in full for services rendered.

KSLA is not identifying the position the woman held on Slack’s campaign in order to protect her identity.

Documents pertaining to the restraining order reveal the woman signed a contract on Aug. 2 to create a website, campaign QR code, email address, and other campaign materials. That contract was set to expire in November, and the agreed upon sum to be paid to the woman was nearly $22,000. Both Slack and the woman’s signature are on the contract. Nine days later, on Aug. 11, the woman submitted her letter of resignation.

In that letter, she explains the reasons for her resignation, noting “it is unacceptable to me that you, Melvin G. Slack, conclude business meetings prematurely so you may admittedly indulge yourself in alcohol, rather than conduct campaign-related business. It is unacceptable that you penalize me, because I am professional, I walk in abundance, and I am not from the ‘hood’ or the ‘streets.’”

KSLA reached out to Slack after receiving these documents. He said this will not affect his plans to continue campaigning for mayor of Shreveport.

