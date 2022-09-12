Ask the Doctor
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area
Ellerbe Road is shut down between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane due to a three-vehicle crash Sept. 12, 2022.
Ellerbe Road is shut down between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane due to a three-vehicle crash Sept. 12, 2022.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane.

Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

