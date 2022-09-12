Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane.

Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

