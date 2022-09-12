Arrive Alive tour visiting BPCC on Sept. 12

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Arrive Alive Tour, a drunken and distracted driving simulator and reportedly the only marijuana driving simulator, will be at Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 E. Texas St. on Monday, Sept. 12.

The tour’s safe driving campaign will be set up in the Bossier City school’s Quad from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have partnered with Bossier Parish Community College with a goal of educating youth drivers on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving,” a news release from UNITE states.

The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers of driving impaired or distracted without the real-life consequences.

TEXTING AND DRIVING

At any point in the day, approximately 660,000 drivers are attempting to use their phones while behind the wheel of an automobile.

The National Safety Council reports that cellphone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year.

Nearly 330,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving.

13% of fatal crashes in 2019 involved a cellphone; 2,895 of these fatal crashes resulted in 3,142 deaths nationwide.

1 out of every 4 car accidents in the United States is caused by texting and driving.

Texting while driving is 6 times more likely to cause an accident than drinking and driving.

You are driving your car at 55 mph. You answer a text message, which, on average, takes away your attention for 5 seconds. In that time, you could have traveled the distance of a football field!

Reaching for a moving object or turning around increases your risk for a crash 8.8 times.

Texting while driving makes a crash 23 times more likely.

Reaction times can double when texting.

Talking on your cellphone increases your risk of crash 4 times.

In controlled studies, drivers who were texting and driving spent 10% of the time outside their driving lane.

(Source: ArriveAlive.com)

MORE QUICK FACTS

Traffic fatalities rose by 10.9% nationwide in 2021, according to the NHTSA

Drivers ages 16-20 are 17 times more likely to die in a crash when they have a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% than when they have not been drinking.

The fatal crash rate for teens is 3 times greater than for drivers age 20 or older

Distracted driving is responsible for more than 58% of crashes involving teen drivers

