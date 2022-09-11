Ask the Doctor
Veterans honored with memorial wall in Greenwood

By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood community celebrated the unveiling of a wall dedicated to veterans on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The wall features marble engraved plaques of several historical events, a life-sized American soldier and a bald eagle.

”It’s important to remember why we’re free, why we have what we have, where we live, things that we do everyday in life that we take for granted. People sacrificed a lot for what we have, that’s why we’re here to honor these folks,” said Creg Morgan.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a woman who’s son is featured on the memorial.

