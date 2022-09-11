Sunny skies and more comfortable days ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Now I want to preface the title, yes it will be more comfortable, but it will also be warm. We’ll get to the explanation in a second.

This afternoon has gone precisely to plan across the ArkLaTex with a couple of isolated showers happening during the day’s heat and not much else. Highs did reach the low-90s in some places. Now getting to the nitty gritty of the weather, we have a cold front on the way that will move through the region. As that cold front, which we have discussed the last couple of days, completes its journey southeast, temperatures are to fall along with dew points. Dry air is coming behind that cold front and along with the low-pressure system we have been experiencing moves out and takes the moisture with it, and the humidity will take a tumble. Lows tonight will likely drop to the low and mid-60s.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, highs in the mid-80s are expected and this is cooler thanks to the cold front. Sunny skies throughout your Monday. If you need to get some yard work or gardening done, tomorrow and much of this week will be a great time to do it. Lows tomorrow night might well drop to the upper-50s with very clear skies. Great stargazing weather.

This week is going to see wall-to-wall sunshine and clear skies at night. Nothing is out of the ordinary, no extreme heat, no significant rain chances, and a very fall-like pattern thanks to the first fall-like cold front. Drier air over the region will make it be relatively comfortable despite being warm and will just be a nice week of weather.

