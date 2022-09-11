Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Scott Frost, who took over as head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2018 season, was fired Sunday, following 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

“This is a day I hoped would never come,” University of Nebraska Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts said at the beginning of a press conference Sunday.

Alberts thanked Frost and acknowledged he “worked really hard here.”

“He really wanted this thing to work,” Alberts said. “I can tell you that I really wanted this thing to work. Our donors wanted it to work. Everybody wanted it to work. In a way, it’s unfortunate and sad that we’re here today.”

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Joseph is the first black head coach of any sport in University of Nebraska Lincoln history.

With nine games left this season, Alberts said he hopes Joseph can give the team some new energy and enthusiasm.

There will be a nationwide search for a new head coach, and Joseph is a candidate.

“Certainly resources won’t be an impediment towards hiring the type of coach that we want to lead the Husker program,” Alberts said.

Alberts said the decision came down to accountability, and Frost’s 16-31 record wasn’t at a level that was acceptable to Nebraska.

“We owed it to the players, to give them a different voice, perhaps slightly different vision, give them some confidence,” Alberts said on the decision to fire Frost. “We’ve got seniors on this team that have invested a lot, for a long time.”

Frost was hired late in 2017 after an impressive run at the University of Central Florida, which featured a New Year’s Day bowl game win over Auburn.

That success wasn’t replicated at Nebraska, as Frost never produced a winning record, or managed to take the Huskers to a bowl game.

