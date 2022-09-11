Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency teams responded to a multi-vehicle crash overnight on Hwy 259 N near Henderson that involved 9 people.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, EMS teams responded to the crash and emergency helicopters were called out.

As of about 6:30 a.m., all patients had been transported to area hospitals by ambulance, with one airlifted to LSU. Two people passed away, according to a post from Crim’s Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. No identities will be released.

By 6:50 a.m., all lanes of traffic were opened back up according to the fire department. The department commented, “Thank you for the help from Henderson Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Kilgore Fire Department, Kilgore Rescue Unit, CHRISTUS EMS, and UT Health EMS for the fast response and assistance in equipment, and expertise during the very involved and difficult extrication.”

