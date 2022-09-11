Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized

Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Emergency teams responded to the scene.(Crim's Chapel Volunteer Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency teams responded to a multi-vehicle crash overnight on Hwy 259 N near Henderson that involved 9 people.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, EMS teams responded to the crash and emergency helicopters were called out.

As of about 6:30 a.m., all patients had been transported to area hospitals by ambulance, with one airlifted to LSU. Two people passed away, according to a post from Crim’s Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. No identities will be released.

By 6:50 a.m., all lanes of traffic were opened back up according to the fire department. The department commented, “Thank you for the help from Henderson Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Kilgore Fire Department, Kilgore Rescue Unit, CHRISTUS EMS, and UT Health EMS for the fast response and assistance in equipment, and expertise during the very involved and difficult extrication.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
ShaToria Jones, 22
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
One person was killed and another was injured in this two-vehicle wreck just north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Troopers say both drivers were killed in separate crashes on Highway 6 near Hempstead after...
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway
Man arrested following deadly Texarkana crash
Man arrested following deadly Texarkana crash