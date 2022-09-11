Ask the Doctor
Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting

An East Texas winery holds its grand opening, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds its grand opening, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas.

If you’ve traveled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting out front of the Rowdy Creek Ranch gates.

This weekend, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening their 450-acre facility with numerous attractions.

They not only grow their own grapes and produce their own wines, but they also offer fishing, glamping, hiking trails, and a full service restaurant.

Originally a cattle ranch property, the owner Debra Bolnick says the cows had to make way for a dream she envisioned.

