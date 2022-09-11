Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

“Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.

“While showcasing the some of the best country acts Louisiana has to offer, our mission is to uplift our active-duty military and veterans,” it continues.

“Partnering with local nonprofit EveryWarrior.org, proceeds from our event will help to support our Heroes, bring a better understanding of mental health within our military community and provide critical resources to our service men and women in need.”

There is no cover charge, meaning it’s free to come enjoy performances by:

Every Warrior began as the Air Force initiative The Warrior Network but has since expanded to all branches of the military.

The mission statement on its website reads:

“We take care of our military community. This is the cornerstone of Every Warrior. Whatever and whenever the need, we want to help meet it, whether physical, emotional, relational, spiritual, or emotional.

“We know that there are many needs that you face, especially being separated from family, and many times that need comes attached to a crisis. We provide support for individuals, marriages, deployed families, grief, substance abuse, families, etc.

“You need help with something, have a loss, need support during a deployment, need to talk, a friend, a shoulder, someone to listen, family to hang with, we are here.”

