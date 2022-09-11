Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.

People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.

There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.

”I’m here today to support our community here. I have a lot of friends who own their own businesses and who are supportive of the queer community as a whole. To celebrate LGBTQ means a lot for me as a community member expanding love and expanding acceptance,” said Alyssa Coggins.

The event was put on by PACE (People Acting for Change and Equality).

