LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking onto field during game, officials say

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say a student was issued a misdemeanor summons after allegedly walking onto the field during Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium.

The incident happened around 7:06 p.m. and involved Marwan Okeil, according to officials.

Officers in the stadium were quickly able to apprehend Okeil and transport him to the LSU Police Department.

The student was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer.

