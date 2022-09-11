Lincoln Parish officers arrest man accused of committing sex crime

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mississippi man on charges of first degree rape, home invasion and aggravated flight from an officer.

LPSO responded to a possible sexual assault in progress on Sept. 9. Deputies said that when they arrived on scene, a vehicle was speeding away.

LPSO said in a Facebook post that officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going until crashing near the intersection of Frazier Rd. and Hwy 33. LPSO said the driver then fled on foot and officers began a search with a K9.

After interviewing the victim and searching the scene for evidence, detectives said they established Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, Ms. as the suspect.

Detectives eventually located Stevenson in Jackson and the Jackson Police Department was notified. Following a brief standoff, Stevenson was taken into custody and transported back to Lincoln Parish.

Stevenson was booked on one count of first degree rape, one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated flight from an officer.

Stevenson is being held on a $1.3 million bond. The investigation is ongoing and LPSO said more charges are expected.

