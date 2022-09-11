KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Caleb Hopkins, 40, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed east on 39 title drop-off. As the Jeep was going down the drop-off, Hopkins lost control of the vehicle.

KHP indicated that the vehicle had flipped on the driver’s side - pinning Hopkins underneath.

KHP said Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. However, his 9-year-old son and another 12-year-old child were both in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were able to escape the wreckage with no apparent injuries.

KHP noted that all occupants of the Jeep were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.