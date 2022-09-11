Ask the Doctor
HCSO: Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County

A man's body was found on the side of a roadway in Harrison County, Texas.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered a man’s body near the road on Hershel McCoy Road.

On Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. HCSO responded to a call about an unconscious man near the road. When deputies arrived they found Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas, dead. HCSO investigators were notified and immediately arrived on the scene.

According to HCSO, the way Reddock’s body was found is confirmed to be a homicide.

The investigation is currently ongoing, updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information related to this investigation, HCSO requests that you contact their HCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall, Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

