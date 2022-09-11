HCSO: Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered a man’s body near the road on Hershel McCoy Road.

On Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. HCSO responded to a call about an unconscious man near the road. When deputies arrived they found Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas, dead. HCSO investigators were notified and immediately arrived on the scene.

According to HCSO, the way Reddock’s body was found is confirmed to be a homicide.

The investigation is currently ongoing, updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information related to this investigation, HCSO requests that you contact their HCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall, Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.