Family Fun Block Party being thrown by NWLA Makerspace, 318 Makes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The NWLA Makerspace and creative group 318 Makes is inviting the public to bring their families to enjoy its Family Fun Block Party.

The party begins on Sept 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a morning filled with music, family, food, and fun for all ages.

These events are to be held on one Saturday every month with special activities.

Location: Billberry Park, 1902 Alabama Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Activities:

DJs and Music

Bounce Houses

Information Center

Sign up for free highspeed internet up to 100 Mbps (bring proof of financial need)

Digital literacy workshops.

STEAM workshops with partners such as SciPort.

Register to vote with Power Coalition.

Q & A on basic computer, tablet, and smartphone use,

Internet 101 tools and resources.

Register for the event here.

NWLA Makerspace is a nonprofit organization that helps the makers, inventors, and artists in the Shreveport community by giving access to tools, otherwise too large or expensive for personal ownership. This allows the creatives of our area to create, learn, start businesses, or train for jobs using those tools.

For more information about the 318 Makes Family Fun Block Party, contact Demetrius Norman at 318-606-2296, by email at demetrius@318makes.org, or the website: https://nwlamakerspace.org/318makes/.

