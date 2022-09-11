Ask the Doctor
Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting publics’ help finding check theft suspect

Suspect may be involved in cashing two stolen checks
Bossier Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on suspect who allegedly stole and...
Bossier Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on suspect who allegedly stole and cashed two checks.(Bossier Crime Stoppers)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks.

A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a local Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime stoppers released pictures on Sept. 10, showing images of the alleged suspect, and are requesting the public’s help locating the man.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

